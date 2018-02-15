Get your gumbo fix with St. James during Lent

Every Friday during Lent, on the corner of Florida and N. Fourth streets, St. James Episcopal Church hosts its annual gumbo event. This Lenten tradition started in 1951 and has continued to feed the Baton Rouge community for over 60 years. Beginning February 16, volunteers will serve shrimp, chicken or sausage gumbo lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bishops Hall.

“Our gumbo is famous,” says event coordinator Susan Rolfs. “This is our fundraiser, and we donate to various organizations. This event especially benefits the ‘We Care’ bags that we distribute to homeless families.”

St. James’ Lenten lunches are the sole fundraiser for the Episcopal Church Workers’ (ECW) outreach programs. The ECW supports various local organizations and agencies, as well as offering assistance to hurricane relief efforts and foreign mission work. Dining with St. James allows ECW volunteers to continue to serve the Baton Rouge community.

Supporters can dine with St. James every Friday during Lent. Those who call 225-387-5141 on Friday mornings between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. can have lunch delivered to their cars on Fourth Street. On the final Friday, March 23, supporters can place a one-time order for crawfish étouffée to enjoy during what has become a Holy Week tradition. In addition to the famed gumbo lunches, sensation salad, bread and desserts are also available.

To learn more about St. James Gumbo 2018, visit stjamesbr.org.