Get fired up for Independence Day events

The Fourth of July is just around the corner, so check out these local events to help ring in the celebration:

The 45th annual Independence Parade put on by the Kenilworth Civic Association will roll out at 6:30 p.m. next Monday, July 3, along Kenilworth Parkway. The parade will start and end at the Kenilworth Science & Technology School on Boone Drive.

Head down to the riverfront levee in downtown Port Allen for 4th Fest, the 12th annual celebration with live music, food, kids activities, face painting and more. This free event runs from 4 to 11 p.m. on July 4 and finishes with fireworks over the river.

The USS Kidd will also put on its annual July 4th Spectacular in downtown Baton Rouge, a favorite event that has become a staple in the city over more than 20 years, and which closes out the night with WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi.