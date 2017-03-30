Fur and feathers on display at Zippity Zoo Fest this weekend

This April marks the 47th birthday of BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, and to celebrate, the zoo will host its Zippity Zoo Fest this Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Attendees will enjoy a children’s village with inflatables and crafts, interactive games, face painting, a safari snapshot photo booth, an entertainment stage and train rides. Zoo staff will set up activity booths to entertain and educate children and will man “EdZooCation” stations in front of animal habitats for children to learn about specific animals and how the zoo cares for them (and even watch as the animals snack on a special birthday treat). Get a full schedule of events here.