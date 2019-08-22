First-class philanthropy: The Gala Goes Global for a good cause

First, the Gala went Gatsby, but this year the Gala Goes global. After a successful event last year, the joined forces of Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center and Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge are fastening their seat belts as their fundraising affair returns for another worldly event. The Gala Goes Global will take place at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel on September 12, starting at 6:30 p.m.

“Last year’s inaugural event, The Gala Goes Gatsby, not only sold out, but was commended by many as one of the city’s top charity events of the year, raising nearly a half-million dollars,” says Chrissy Dupuy, director of events and community partnership for Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.

Every cent of the proceeds raised from The Gala directly benefits those impacted by cancer in the Baton Rouge area. These funds help provide Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center with critical services, such as patient navigation and survivorship, prevention and early detection. These services are vital for catching cancer early, or preventing it all together.

“At the Cancer Center, we provide patients with every resource they need to fight cancer, and it all starts with the community’s generosity and by attending events like this,” says Dupuy.

The Gala’s proceeds also ensure that Cancer Services continues providing free, key support services that are not available anywhere else in the community. These services include emotional, financial and physical support for those affected by cancer in the community, no matter where they’re treated, what kind of cancer they have or their age, says Dupuy.

“The need is great and we always want to do more to help patients,” says Dupuy. “And we can only do this through the generosity of the community.”

Hoping to raise awareness and funds, while having a good time, this year’s theme, The Gala Goes Global, will feature local restaurants highlighting cuisines from various regions around the world, like Italy, Greece, Asia and Mexico. Along with food, tasty spirits will also be provided, as well as live and silent auctions and free Uber rides to and from the event. Attendee or not, everyone is welcome to purchase a passport to Italy raffle ticket. The raffle prize includes a five-day trip to Venice, airfare and hotel included; a trip to the Marco Bicego Jewelry Factory; and a $2,500 shopping spree at Lee Michaels for Marco Bicego products.

To purchase a ticket, visit the event page here.