Home away from home: Where to watch college football this season

The days of worrying whether or not LSU will have a football season have long since passed. Diehard fans were able to take a collective sigh of relief when the season was confirmed, but many might be left wondering where to spend their Saturday nights.

Although watch party packages may be limited this year due to the pandemic, here are a few Baton Rouge locations ready to host your football friends:

If you enjoy the ambiance of downtown Baton Rouge, then the Watermark Hotel’s football watch party package might be the one you’re looking for. The package includes VIP guest-room blocks, catering and bar options, socially distanced seating and more.

For those near the Bluebonnet/Perkins area, check out Renaissance Hotel’s football watch party package for your next LSU gameday hangout. The hotel will offer socially distanced spots equipped with HD projectors, multiple screens, and catering and bar packages.

Celebrate kickoff in the garden at Mid City Beer Garden on Saturday, September 26, for the LSU vs. Mississippi State game. The gates open at 11 a.m. and seating is limited, so throw on your favorite jersey and claim your spot.

At Mid Tap, it’s all about the power of the pour. The bar is offering a gameday special of bottomless beer and discounted margaritas and cocktails. Mid Tap is located at 660 Arlington Creek Center Blvd., Ste. D.

Buffets may be old news, but an “all you can drink” special? That’s a bit of a surprise. Pop over to Squeaky Pete’s on Third Street to enjoy endless drafts and wells for $10. Squeaky Pete’s opens its doors at 1 p.m. to all football fans.

Other sports bars and restaurants

Looking for more options? Check out other popular spots like The Chimes, La Carreta Mid City, The Bulldog and Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar to watch the game.

Where do you plan to watch the games this season? Let us know down below.