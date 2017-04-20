Find free screenings plus food and entertainment at Fest for Life

Since 2008, Fest For Life, the annual cancer awareness event hosted by Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center, has provided 4,800 free cancer screenings, detected 280 abnormal findings, and even diagnosed 15 cancers, making it not just a free family event, but one that could save a person’s life.

This year’s event kicks off at this Saturday, April 22, at 9:45 a.m. at Bon Carre Business Center with a second line parade featuring Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, and will continue through 2 p.m. The festival includes cancer screenings for five different types of cancer, including breast, prostate, colorectal, skin and oral cancer, plus blood pressure and glucose checks, BMI screenings and stroke education. Food, entertainment and children’s activities will also be free to enjoy.

To schedule a breast cancer screening at the event, call (888) 616-4687 to make an appointment.