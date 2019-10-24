Festive and fun Halloween events around the Capital City

Halloween is what you make it–spooky or silly, fright night or candy fest. Read on for some of the events happening around Baton Rouge over the next week that will get you into the spirit of the holiday, no matter whether thrills or chills are on your agenda:

Get ghoulish with 10/31 Consortium’s Ghostly Gala this Friday, October 25, from 8 p.m. to midnight, at the Capital City Event Center. This year’s gala theme is “It Came From Outer Space!” Guests will boogie through the night in a black-light dance party featuring a costume contest, palm readings, raffles and more. Attendees will also be given door-prize tickets for donating nonperishable foods or child-size costumes. For more information and to order tickets, visit here.

Today, October 24, Louisiana’s Old State Capitol is hosting its Spirits of Louisiana event from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Spend the evening sipping cocktails created with Louisiana-distilled spirits while enjoying catering from Heirloom Cuisine and Crave Macarons. Attendees are encouraged to add hints of Halloween and masquerade to their cocktail attire. The event will also feature music, games and more. For more information and to order tickets, click here.

This Friday, October 25, L’Auberge Casino & Hotel is hosting its annual Ghouls Night Out from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best Halloween costumes and register for the costume contest by 10 p.m. for a chance to win prizes. The event will also feature live music from Bag of Donuts starting at 9 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

The Arthritis Foundation Louisiana is hosting its 2nd annual Bone Bash at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center tonight, Thursday, October 24, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. The event will benefit a nationwide effort while to raise funds and awareness for arthritis support. Guest should wear Halloween costumes as they enjoy live music, a silent auction and more. For more information and to order tickets, click here.

Head to BREC‘s Baton Rouge Zoo this Saturday and Sunday, October 26 and 27, for Boo at the Zoo from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family fun event invites participants to wear their best Halloween costumes as they visit treat stations throughout the zoo and explore the not-so-scary Hay Maze and Enchanted Swamp. For more information, visit here.

This Saturday, October 26, the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is hosting its Night Maze from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy a night under the stars and in costume during this scare-free Halloween event. Lighting up the night will be a bonfire and glow-in-the-dark games, along with s’mores, live music and more. For more information, visit here.

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is hosting a Halloween Day at the Museum on Saturday, October 26, from 12 to 5 p.m. To keep the spirit of Halloween, the event will feature planetarium shows including The Worlds Within Star Wars, The Astronomical World of Harry Potter and Fright Light. There will also be a Halloween costume contest. For more information, click here.

Enjoy an evening of trick-or-treating at Perkins Rowe this Friday, October 25, at Spook N Rowe from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will feature a meet and greet with Descendants characters, face painting, music and more. Costumes are encouraged. For more information, visit here.

BREC and BREC Dog Parks are hosting Trick & Treat this Friday, October 25, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Forest Community Park. Deck out your dog in their best Halloween costume for a chance to win the costume contest. During the event, local pet organizations will be offering information as well as treats for both people and pups. For more information, click here.

The LSU Rural Life Museum is hosting Haints, Haunts and Halloween this Sunday, October 27, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. The old-fashioned fair-themed event will feature festive games, trick-or-treating and more. For more information, click here.

On Saturday, October 26, BREC is hosting BREC-A-Boo at Forest Community Park. The Halloween celebration will include a children’s village from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes as they enjoy fall-themed activities including carnival games, character visits and more. Later the same day, take a “haunted hike” through the park from 6 to 10 p.m. Be sure to stay in costume for a costume contest at 7 p.m. For more information, visit here.