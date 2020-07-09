Feline fundraiser: Cat Haven hosts a virtual National Kitten Day event

Here at inRegister, we talk a lot about dogs–check out our Dog Days of Summer 2020 feature if you haven’t already. However, to all those cool cats out there, you’re on our minds, too. This Friday, July 10, is National Kitten Day, and local nonprofit Cat Haven is hosting a virtual fundraising celebration. Complete with prize drawings every other hour, Facebook Live presentations and a special “Cat Chat,” the event aims to raise both money and awareness for the organization’s mission to give countless cats across the Capital Area a second chance.

“National Kitten Day is a significant time for animal rescues and shelters,” explains Cat Haven development manager Jennifer Barnes. “Due to COVID-19, we had to cancel several of our annual events. We hope that our fundraiser will fill in those gaps that the cancellations left.”

While the no-kill, feline-focused shelter’s main goal is to find forever homes for as many cats as possible, the group also emphasizes the importance of spaying and neutering for ending the cycle of feral and homeless cats.

“We see a large influx of kittens being brought to shelters, either by owner surrender or after being dumped by their original owners and found,” says Barnes. “This is a direct result of failing to spay or neuter felines. It causes overcrowding of cats and kittens in the community.”

Monetary donations from tomorrow’s event will directly fund programs like Cat Haven’s spay and neuter initiative, as well as other medical and operating costs. It’s not all about money, though. With COVID-19 bringing hard times to many, the organization is also asking for donations of cat beds, small blankets, cat trees and other cat-related goods. Beyond that, simply sharing Cat Haven’s social media posts throughout the day can go a long way in furthering the group’s mission.

“Our goal is to rescue as many homeless cats and kittens as we can and find them loving homes,” Barnes states. “When you come here, you know you are bringing your feline to a facility where every employee and volunteer has their best interests in mind.”

Learn more about Cat Haven here. And donate to the fundraiser here.