Fashion Week festivities kick off tonight

The fourth annual Baton Rouge Fashion Week begins tonight, Thursday, Feb. 16. Local designers will launch their spring/summer lines during this three-day event.

Tonight is the first show, dubbed “For Kids By Kids.” The show is produced and designed entirely by local children. The Friday-night show is themed “BARE”and will feature an “all-natural” style of fashion. The final show on Saturday is the “Big Night” and will consist of the weekend’s major designer presentations.

BRFW was launched four years ago by Brandon D. Campbell, a fashion and entertainment producer from Little Rock, Arkansas. He created Little Rock Fashion Week in 2009, and the show has since grown into a 75-label show with a wide audience. LRFW is a proud supporter of several local charities, and Campbell says he hopes BRFW will also have a positive impact on this community. Proceeds from this year’s events will benefit those affected by the August floods.

To purchase tickets or see a full schedule, visit batonrougefashionweek.com.