Think 13 is an unlucky number? Not when it’s the tally of unique festivals happening all around south Louisiana this fall. Feel like floating high in the air? We’ve got a festival for that. Is fried chicken your thing? There’s a festival for that, too. From German beers to French antiques, you’ll find a festival geared to nearly any interest. So throw on your favorite flannel and get festive this fall at some of our area’s most popular festivals:

1. Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival

The best way to enjoy the crisp, autumn air? Balloons, boucherie and bands. During this year’s balloon festival, the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center will also be introducing its newest festival, the Boucherie Festival. Enjoy food, fireworks and carnival rides the weekend of September 27 to 29.  To purchase tickets and for more information, visit the event page here.