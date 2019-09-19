Think 13 is an unlucky number? Not when it’s the tally of unique festivals happening all around south Louisiana this fall. Feel like floating high in the air? We’ve got a festival for that. Is fried chicken your thing? There’s a festival for that, too. From German beers to French antiques, you’ll find a festival geared to nearly any interest. So throw on your favorite flannel and get festive this fall at some of our area’s most popular festivals: 1. Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival The best way to enjoy the crisp, autumn air? Balloons, boucherie and bands. During this year’s balloon festival, the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center will also be introducing its newest festival, the Boucherie Festival. Enjoy food, fireworks and carnival rides the weekend of September 27 to 29. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit the event page here.

2. Three Rivers Art Festival

Celebrating its 23rd year as one of the most popular Northshore events, the Three Rivers Art Festival will turn downtown Covington into one of the largest art festivals in the region. Artists from all over the United States, with works ranging from paintings to metalwork, will pack Columbia Street in the city’s Cultural Arts District during the weekend of November 9 to 10. The festival will include over 200 artist tents, live music and art demonstrations, local food vendors and a student art competition featuring more than 400 works of art. For more information, visit the event page here.

3. St. Tammany Crab Festival From September 20 to 22, Slidell’s Heritage Park is hosting this crab-filled festival. For three days, festival goers will enjoy live music and everything crab, from boiled crabs to fried soft-shell crabs. There will also be carnival rides, a vintage car show and a scenic boat tour of Bayou Bonfouca. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the event page here. 4. National Fried Chicken Festival If seafood isn’t your favorite, take a stroll to New Orleans’ Woldenberg Riverfront Park September 20 to 22 for this three-day food event. The festival will feature local and national food vendors frying up traditional chicken dishes as well as some fresh twists on this Southern classic. There will also be live music and a battle of vendors competing to be crowned for the best fried chicken. For more information, visit the event page here.

5. Gretna Heritage Festival

Historic downtown Gretna will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Gretna Heritage Festival September 27 to 29. The weekend will include musical performances, classic Louisiana foods, crafts and rides. For more information, visit the event page here.

6. Oktoberfest New Orleans

Enjoy pilsners and pretzels in New Orleans during the celebration of the German fall festival every weekend from October 4 to 19. There will also be live music and entertainment, and games and crafts for children. For more information, visit the event page here.

7. Denham Springs Fall Festival Downtown Denham Springs will host its Fall Festival October 5 at the Antique Village. The event will include hundreds of vendors, rides, art exhibits and antique stores to shop. There will also be some of Louisiana’s favorite foods, like jambalaya and funnel cakes, and live music at Train Station Park. For more information, visit the event page here. 8. Fifolet Halloween Festival From October 18 to 27, Baton Rouge is hosting a weeklong festival of all things Halloween. Get ghoulish at the Zombie Pub Crawl or spooked at the Horror Movie Trivia Night October 22. Also part of the fun are the Baton Rouge Halloween Parade, a Pumpkin Pi 3.14 Mile Race, a Ghostly Gala and more. New festival events are added frequently. Check here for updates and more information.

9. False River Harvest Festival

New Roads is hosting its 9th annual harvest festival October 18 to 20. The festive weekend will include entertainers like Parish County Line, Steel Pulse and Silk. There will also be a pageant, carnival rides, food, face painting and balloon art. For more information, visit here.