Out-of-the-box outdoor entertainment at BRG’s Movies & Music on the Lawn this weekend

When you ask people what they missed most last year, live music often tops the list. Others looked forward to seeing movies on the big screen again, or at least somewhere other than their couch. But this weekend, Baton Rougeans can make up for lost time and experience the best of both worlds.

On Saturday, July 24, the Baton Rouge Gallery will host the second event in its popular summer film series: Movies & Music on the Lawn. See an outdoor screening of the 1928 silent film The Crowd, accompanied by a live, original score from New Orleans-based rock and soul band The Lilli Lewis Project. Join BRG from 8 to 10:30 p.m. on the lawn inside BREC’s City Park to view the special feature.

Admission to the event, including bottomless popcorn, is $7. For BRG members, admission is included in your membership. Learn more about the film and featured musicians and purchase tickets at here.