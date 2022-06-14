Manship Theatre’s Elvis Lives Celebration has us all shook up

It may be 2022 in Baton Rouge, but this weekend, the Manship Theatre will transport you back to ’60s Las Vegas to meet the King himself. This Saturday, June 18, the theater is getting all shook up for its Elvis Lives Celebration, a fundraiser for the nonprofit venue that will feature everything Elvis–think dazzled jumpsuits, big hair and plenty of themed bites.

Tickets for the event include access to an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, a Vegas-style variety show, casino games and a performance from five-time world champion Elvis tribute artist Dwight Icenhower. Throw on your best Elvis-inspired outfit–some blue suede shoes, maybe–and get ready to dance to the “Jailhouse Rock.”

For more information and access to tickets (which include the 6 p.m. entry “King Ticket” and the 8 p.m. entry “Hound Dog Ticket”), click here.