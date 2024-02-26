Stock photo.

Discover yourself at an art workshop this Sunday

Skip the typical Sunday brunch this weekend and get your creative juices flowing. Whether you already know your way around a canvas or are stuck drawing stick figures, all levels of art enthusiasts are welcome to join the Who Are You? An Inquiry Through Art with Therese Knowles event on March 3 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at The Red Shoes.

Brooklyn-based artist Shantell Martin inspired Knowles to create this workshop, where participants will experiment with watercolor and collage work. Attendees can look forward to creating pieces that will help them discover who they are. Martin used to read the words “Who Are You?” every morning in hopes of realizing who she truly wanted to be. In this workshop, Knowles will share various techniques to help you create small compositions and answer that very same question for yourself.

To register for this event, click here.

