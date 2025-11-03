What to do in Baton Rouge this November | By Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois -

Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activists Luncheon

November 7

Renaissance Hotel

This year’s class of Volunteer Activists will be honored at the Emerge Center’s annual luncheon. Generously giving their time and talents to a variety of organizations across the city, these men and women are dedicated to making Baton Rouge the best it can be.

emergela.org/brava

National Philanthropy Day Luncheon

November 11

Crowne Plaza

The Greater Baton Rouge chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals is honoring individuals and businesses that have made a significant impact in the community through their nonprofit work at this annual luncheon, spotlighting the spirit of the city.

community.afpglobal.org/greaterbatonrouge

Dvořák Symphony No. 9

November 13

River Center Theatre

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will present this work by Czech composer Antonín Dvořák. Titled “From the New World,” the symphony is about Dvořák’s deeply personal experience and the influences he gathered from his time in America.

brso.org

Green Up Red Stick

November 14

Main Library at Goodwood

This 1970s-themed fundraiser honors the idea that “the best time to plant a tree was 50 years ago.” Benefitting Baton Rouge Green, the evening soirée will feature live music and art, gourmet bites and sips, and more.

batonrougegreen.com/events/green-up-red-stick

Poinsettias & Prosecco

November 19

Burden Museum & Gardens

Hosted by the Friends of the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, this holiday event gives guests 21 and over an exclusive look at this year’s Windrush Garden light display amid a backdrop of music from the Baton Rouge Symphony Bass Quintet, as well as food, drinks, a raffle and more.

lsu.edu/botanic-gardens

Welcome to the Renaissance

November 19-20

Louisiana Art & Science Museum

The Baton Rouge Symphony, Louisiana Art & Science Museum and Louisiana Renaissance Festival are joining forces to bring guests back in time with a fully immersive concert experience in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium.

brso.org

White Light Night

Mid City

November 21

Local artists and makers will be up and down the streets of Mid City for this annual shopping and socializing event that brings together creatives, businesses and the community.

midcitymerchantsbr.org

Louisiana Lights

November 28 – December 30

Burden Museum & Gardens

Tucked away just off of Essen Lane, the lush Windrush Garden at Burden will be transformed into a sparkling holiday wonderland. With oak trees wrapped in twinkling lights, larger-than-life displays and seasonal refreshments, this event creates magic for the whole family.

lsuagcenter.com/portals/burden

Land of the Sweets Nutcracker Tea

November 30

Lod Cook Alumni Center

The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre will give audiences a chance to meet the cast of this year’s presentation of The Nutcracker – A Tale from the Bayou at this annual event, ideal for the youngest Nutcracker fans. Guests will dine on sweet treats, take photos with the dancers and learn a few moves from the show.

batonrougeballet.org/land-of-the-sweets-nutcracker-tea