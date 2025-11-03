What to do in Baton Rouge this November
Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activists Luncheon
November 7
Renaissance Hotel
This year’s class of Volunteer Activists will be honored at the Emerge Center’s annual luncheon. Generously giving their time and talents to a variety of organizations across the city, these men and women are dedicated to making Baton Rouge the best it can be.
National Philanthropy Day Luncheon
November 11
Crowne Plaza
The Greater Baton Rouge chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals is honoring individuals and businesses that have made a significant impact in the community through their nonprofit work at this annual luncheon, spotlighting the spirit of the city.
community.afpglobal.org/greaterbatonrouge
Dvořák Symphony No. 9
November 13
River Center Theatre
The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will present this work by Czech composer Antonín Dvořák. Titled “From the New World,” the symphony is about Dvořák’s deeply personal experience and the influences he gathered from his time in America.
Green Up Red Stick
November 14
Main Library at Goodwood
This 1970s-themed fundraiser honors the idea that “the best time to plant a tree was 50 years ago.” Benefitting Baton Rouge Green, the evening soirée will feature live music and art, gourmet bites and sips, and more.
batonrougegreen.com/events/green-up-red-stick
Poinsettias & Prosecco
November 19
Burden Museum & Gardens
Hosted by the Friends of the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, this holiday event gives guests 21 and over an exclusive look at this year’s Windrush Garden light display amid a backdrop of music from the Baton Rouge Symphony Bass Quintet, as well as food, drinks, a raffle and more.
Welcome to the Renaissance
November 19-20
Louisiana Art & Science Museum
The Baton Rouge Symphony, Louisiana Art & Science Museum and Louisiana Renaissance Festival are joining forces to bring guests back in time with a fully immersive concert experience in the Irene W. Pennington Planetarium.
White Light Night
Mid City
November 21
Local artists and makers will be up and down the streets of Mid City for this annual shopping and socializing event that brings together creatives, businesses and the community.
Louisiana Lights
November 28 – December 30
Burden Museum & Gardens
Tucked away just off of Essen Lane, the lush Windrush Garden at Burden will be transformed into a sparkling holiday wonderland. With oak trees wrapped in twinkling lights, larger-than-life displays and seasonal refreshments, this event creates magic for the whole family.
lsuagcenter.com/portals/burden
Land of the Sweets Nutcracker Tea
November 30
Lod Cook Alumni Center
The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre will give audiences a chance to meet the cast of this year’s presentation of The Nutcracker – A Tale from the Bayou at this annual event, ideal for the youngest Nutcracker fans. Guests will dine on sweet treats, take photos with the dancers and learn a few moves from the show.