It’s mudbug mania at this Friday’s Crawfish King Cook-Off

Unfortunately, our taste buds had to miss out on the Crawfish King Cook-Off in 2020, but this year’s curbside event is looking to make up for lost time. On Friday, May 7, the boil will take place at three locations across Baton Rouge and Gonzales including BRCC Mid-City, Blue Cross Blue Shield on Bluebonnet and Bayou Plaza. Ten cooking teams at each location will be boiling up sacks of crawfish, and ticket-holders can drive up and receive around 6 pounds from teams of their choosing. The event will begin at 3 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. (that is, if there’s any crawfish left). Proceeds benefit Junior Achievement and Big Buddy.

Purchase tickets here.