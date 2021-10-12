LSU AgCenter’s Corn Maze at Burden is open every Saturday this month

Do you hear that crackle in the air? Smell the scent of cool breezes? See the colors in the trees? It can only mean one thing: fall has begun!

After being pent up inside last year thanks to COVID restrictions, many of our favorite autumnal activities are finally back, including the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens’ annual Corn Maze Saturdays. On October 16, 23 and 30, the gardens beckon from a backdrop of sunflower fields to host the annual maze, along with a petting zoo, pumpkin patch, hayrides, satsuma picking, local food vendors and more.

Admission for any of the two-hour Corn Maze experience slots is $15, and free for children 2 and younger. Since tickets will not be sold at the gates, make sure to pre-register for your tickets here.

For more info on the event or to get involved with the Botanic Garden, visit lsu.edu/botanic-gardens.