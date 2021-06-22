Come hungry to the Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival this weekend

Fill your belly and soul this weekend at the Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival. This Saturday and Sunday, June 26 and 27, head downtown to the Riverfront Plaza for the family-friendly festival. The event is free to the public, but VIP tickets are also available for purchase.

Festival-goers can look forward to live soul music, arts and crafts vendors, and, of course, a soul food cooking competition. Come and go as you please from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

This year’s festival honors Lizzie Griffin, recipient of the 2021 Pioneer Award for her contributions to the soul food industry.

“Soul Foodie” ticket holders get a true taste of soul with food tickets, soft drinks and photo-ops with the performers. Additionally, VIP ticket holders receive all the foodie perks plus t-shirts, music downloads and reserved seating.

Purchase “Soul Foodie” tickets for $25 or VIP tickets for $100. For more information, visit brsoulfoodfest.com.