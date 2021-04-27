Take to the wilderness this weekend for the City Nature Challenge

Ever spotted an interesting flower growing from a split in the sidewalk? Or maybe a shy gecko sticking to your window? No more keeping those finds to yourself—this weekend, the world wants to know! As part of the nationwide City Nature Challenge, the Baton Rouge Master Naturalists are asking fellow city dwellers to show off their local flora and fauna in a four-day competition from Friday, April 30, to Monday, May 3. The city with the most photographed wildlife uploaded to iNaturalist.org or the iNaturalist mobile app might be helping researchers better understand the biosphere of our unique, swampy state, all thanks to the mushrooms, turtles, fish, insects, lichen or whatever else catches your forested fancy.

To learn more and see shots of what wildlife you may find in Baton Rouge, check out brnaturechallenge.org.