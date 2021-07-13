Christmas in July at Circa 1857 brings a dose of holiday spirit to summer

The humidity and heat of south Louisiana have us longing for colder months and Christmastime—they don’t call it the most wonderful time of the year for nothing. Although we are still months away from sweater weather, you can fast-forward to the holiday season by celebrating Christmas in July on Thursday, July 15, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Circa 1857 in Mid City.

Guests can anticipate singing along to live music and snacking on refreshments courtesy Leola’s Cafe and Coffee House while shopping plenty of sales throughout the store from 25 artists and makers. The Polished Peacock, Mosaic Garden and The Hope Shop will also be open for the festivities, so get in the spirit for a small glimpse this year’s Christmas season.