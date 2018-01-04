Celebrating 2017: A look back through inRegister’s party pics

2017 was filled with good parties and great friends. Here are our favorite snapshots from some of the year’s most memorable get-togethers. Click on the photos in the gallery below for a closer look:
- 100 Black Men Gala: Kwame Adkins & Angela Rovaris
- Mystic Krewe of Achilles ball: Disney princesses Ashley Lambert & Rebecca Boudreaux with dwarves Emmy McCandless & Major Matassa
- Krewe of Artemis Soirée: Garth & Tammy Cook
- Go Red for Women Luncheon: Ashley Bridges, Donna Edwards, Toni House & Dawn Ward
- Baton Rouge Gallery's Surreal Salon Soiree: Andrew Martin & Jessica Ramsey
- Krewe of Lyonesse ball: William Kessler & Elizabeth Kessler
- Jump Start Your Heart's Valentine's Gala: Steven & Danielle Kelley with daughter Raven, and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome & Marvin Broome
- Mystick Krewe of Louisianians reception: Chloe Ramsey & Jeanne Marie Hidalgo
- Le Krewe Mystique de la Capitale ball: Gary Gintner, Enrique Osuna, Peter Kelle, Gordon Nelson, Bill Ragsdale, Tony Pittman, Rick Bourgeois, Henry Pere, Tim Porch & Dennis Pereira
- Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra 'An Intimate Evening with Kristen Chenowith' pre-show gala: Paula Pennington de la Bretonne & Kristin Chenoweth
- Mad Hatter's Luncheon: Amy Phillips, Jeni Camerlinck, & Maia Jalenack (front row); Brooke Yura, Rebecca Todaro & Suzy Baldwin (back row)
- Mary Bird Perkins- Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center's The Taste: Rebecca Harrod, Shelly Ripple, Meeta Williamson, Katie Williams & Sarah Smith
- Pennington Biomedial Research Foundation's The Answer: Page Silvia & Paula Pennington de la Bretonne (front row); Bill Silvia Jr., Marty Engquist, Donna Ryan & Jacques de la Bretonne (middle row); John Engquist & Edwin Lupberger (back row)
- Companion Animal Alliance's Fur Ball: Katy Fernbaugh & Ricky Galloway with dog Winston
- Dancing for Big Buddy: Amanda Alexander, Jana Hebert, Rebecca Boudreaux & Alicia Coenen
- Emerge Into Paradise Gala: Terrence Ginn & Brandi Monjure
- Theatre Baton Rouge's Belle's Balll: Brandy Johnson with daughter Ivy
- Knock Knock Children Museum's Sneak Peak Party: Kelli Marton, Kelli Stevens, Staci Duhe, Cricket Gordon & Aza Bowlin
- Mystick Krewe of Louisianians: Todd & Gwen Graves, Anna Reilly and Carissa & Garret Graves
- Best Dressed Ball: Todd Foust & Laci Theunissen
- Heritage Ranch's Heritage Gala: Amber & David Hays
- BUST Breast Cancer: Dixon McMakin, Meeta Williamson, Patricia Calfee, Rose Marie Fife, Ashley Hodges, Teri Fontenot & Johnny Fife
- Louisiana Art & Science Museum Gala: Kirsten Wolff, Catherine Thorning & Lauren Russell
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!