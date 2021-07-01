Celebrate Independence Day at these events around town

It’s been two full years since we have experienced a proper Independence Day celebration, so this year, the Capital City is rolling out an array of events to help celebrate America’s birthday with a brand-new verve. Patriotic parades, local entertainment and spectacular firework shows are on our list of ways to ring in the Fourth this year. So rather than settling for a backyard hamburger and some sparklers, check out these festive events for the Fourth of July weekend:

Red, White and Zoo

From cockatoos to kangaroos, the animals at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo are preening for this colorful day filled with special Animal Enrichment Encounters and a Fourth of July-themed scavenger hunt. Head over on July 3 to squeeze in some family fun before checking out any of Baton Rouge’s firework shows on the fourth. For tickets and more information click here.

Kenilworth Independence Day Parade

Louisianans know that there is no better way to celebrate than with a parade. Join the residents of Kenilworth for the 49th Annual Independence Day Parade on July 3. Whether you are participating or observing the fun, the waving flags and patriotic music will get you in the Fourth of July spirit. Click here for more information.

Patriots and Pirates: A Revolutionary Celebration

No walking the plank today! This riverside celebration is all history and good cheer, where, for the price of a ticket, you can tour the USS Kidd before enjoying food and refreshments—plus a prime seat on deck for a view of Fourth of July fireworks. For more information and to purchase tickets click here.

WBRZ’s Fireworks on the Mississippi

Fireworks are the pinnacle of any Fourth of July celebration. And while COVID-19 prevented us from watching the Louisiana skies glow red, white and blue in 2020 (at least as a group), the largest fireworks display in the Gulf South returns this year to restore our patriotic spirits. The fireworks can be viewed from either side of the Mississippi River and kick off at 9 p.m. Click here for more information.

Independence Day JAM at Red Stick Social

Boogie on down to Red Stick Social on the Fourth for a day filled with food, cold drinks and live music from two New Orleans-based bands. And be sure to sport the red, white and blue for a chance to win the prize for Most Patriotic Costume. Click here to purchase tickets.

L’Auberge Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel is welcoming the return of its Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza with a night of live entertainment and fireworks. Choose between four separate parties, from family-friendly firework viewing on the lawn to a rooftop pool party for those 21 and older. Click here for more information.

Outdoor Independence Day Concert at the Main Library

Though the library itself will be closed to reading revelers, everyone is invited to the Outdoor Plaza on July 4 for a free live music event by the Baton Rouge Concert Band beginning at 7 p.m. Wear your patriotic best, and don’t forget your lawn chairs and drinks. For more, check out the band’s Facebook page.