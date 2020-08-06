CASA goes virtual with the new Stay Home for CASA event

Like so many events this season, the Capital Area Court Appointed Special Advocates’ annual fundraiser looks a little different this year. Due to the pandemic, CASA has reimagined its 25-year-strong fundraiser, Casas for CASA. It has transformed into Stay Home for CASA, a social media campaign running through August 16, which will feature daily posts on the organization’s online platforms. Though the fundraiser had to be scaled back from its usual festivities, the CASA team says the organization is in need of support now more than ever.

The organization has readjusted its mission to make sure that the children it aids are fully supported in current time. In addition to CASA’s primary mission to advocate for safe, permanent home for victims of child abuse placed in foster care, volunteers now make teleconference calls with children to ensure that their needs—unique to the pandemic—are cared for adequately.

“These kids need advocates during normal times. They need advocates more than ever during a crisis,” says Liz Betz, CASA’s executive director. “Whether it’s a hurricane or pandemic, these kids need an advocate to speak for them.”

To give directly to Stay Home for CASA, text CASABR to 44-321. And to learn more about CASA, check out this story from the inRegister archives or visit the organization’s Facebook, Instagram, and website.