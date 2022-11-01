Cap City Beer Fest welcomes furry friends back downtown this Sunday

Name one time when you can crack open a cold one, cuddle your furry friend, and make a difference for a good cause. In Baton Rouge, that rare trifecta goes to Companion Animal Alliance’s seventh annual Cap City Beer Fest, where animal lovers and ale connoisseurs alike are welcome to unwind with craft beer, live music and food, all while supporting the CAA shelter.

The event encourages guests to bring their dogs along as they enjoy a day of fun events and get a taste of the regional brew scene, with a list of participating breweries found here. The event will take place in downtown Baton Rouge at 2 p.m. this Sunday, November 6, along 4th Street between Spanish Town Road and North Street. Get tickets and more information on the event website.