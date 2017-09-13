Cancer Services of Baton Rouge’s Capital Chefs’ Showcase

Whiskey tasting, fine dining, auctions and live music–and all to improve the lives of cancer patients! The 35th annual Capital Chefs’ Showcase was held on September 7 at the Crowne Plaza. Winners of the Bite & Booze Cooking Competition included Red Stick Spice for Best in Show, Baton Rouge General for Best Entree, Unique Cuisine Catering for Best Appetizer, and Wanda and Phil Calkins Catering for Best Dessert. Proceeds went to support Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of those living with cancer.