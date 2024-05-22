Boot scoot and boogie at the Cajun Country Jam this weekend | By Ryn Lakvold -

While Bayou Country Super Fest may no longer be running, Louisiana is still keeping up with the country music festivals. This weekend, the Cajun Country Jam Memorial Day Festival will take place in Denham Springs.

Justin Moore, Clay Walker, Chase Matthew, Parish County Line and more artists will take the stage from May 24 to 26. Festival goers can purchase weekend passes for $75 here. Parking passes can also be added on.

Need a last-minute outfit? The boutiques around town are stocked with dresses and matching sets that you can pick up just in time for the festival. Scroll below to see just a few options that’ll keep you comfortable and cool while jamming out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NK BOUTIQUE BATON ROUGE (@nkboutique)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hemline Towne Center (@hemlinetownecenter)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rodéo Boutique (@rodeoboutique)

Pair these fits with some cowboy boots and a cowboy hat and you’re ready to head to the concert.

For more information about Cajun Country Jam, visit the event’s website here.