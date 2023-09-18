Model DeShay Devillier and artist's Joli Bryan and Natalie Major at the BUST Breast Cancer Bra Art Fashion Show in 2019. Photo by Wil Norwood.

Help BUST Breast Cancer at this year’s annual bra art fashion show

|
By
-

On Thursday, September 21, join the Foundation for Woman’s for a bra art fashion show to kick off its signature fundraising event BUST Breast Cancer. At the fundraising event, which raises money for mammograms and other services for women, breast cancer survivors will rock the runway in avant-garde bras created by local artists.

In addition, Woman’s also hosts BUST Out, a five-week community event that begins Friday, September 22, and continues throughout the month of October, aka breast cancer awareness month. During that time, individuals and businesses can decorate a bra, display the piece and/or promote it on social media. The goal is to encourage friends and followers to vote for their creation by texting a $1 donation to the Foundation for Woman’s.

“BUST Out was created during the pandemic when we could not host our event, BUST Breast Cancer. Now, it has grown from 30 bra partners in 2020 to more than 80 bra partners this year,” says Melissa Curry, philanthropy officer at Foundation for Woman’s.

Tickets for BUST Breast Cancer, and more information about the event, is available at womans.org

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Stretch it out around the...

This week, several Baton Rouge yoga instructors are offering free classes for current and

Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s Fête...

The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society held its 16th annual Fête Rouge fundraising event on August 25

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Broadway...

The Baton Rouge Ballet held their annual Broadway at the Ballet on August 19 at The Dancers'

Knock Out MS Foundation Gala

The Knock Out MS Foundation held it's annual Knock Out MS Gala on August 19 at the Hilton Baton

Shop and adopt at the...

On August 26, Companion Animal Alliance hosts an event featuring adoptable animals, a bounce house

TRENDING STORIES