Tune your tastes to BRSO’s Virtual Argentine Wine Tasting this Thursday

Oenophile or turophile (that’s a cheese connoisseur, in case you didn’t know)–or whatever you want to call yourself—we’re calling ourselves lucky to spend an evening accompanied by wine, cheese and symphonic sounds later this week. Inspired by Argentine culture, the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra is hosting its fourth Virtual Wine and Cheese Tasting Fundraiser on Thursday, March 4. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., attendees will be led through a tasting of two wines selected by Carolina Bistue, winemaker at Bistue Cellars in the Mendoza wine region of Argentina. In addition, Susan Anderson of Martin Wine Cellar has chosen a selection of ideal culinary companions to complement the wines via a selection of cheese and other Argentine-inspired accouterments. Guests will enjoy the notes emanating from their wine glasses as well as the notes flowing from the instruments of two of BRSO’s finest musicians: principal cellist Molly Goforth and principal keyboardist Richard Jeric.

Attendees will receive a private Zoom link to the wine tasting upon purchasing tickets. Tasting kits start at $100 and can be purchased here or by calling (225) 383-0500. Tasting kits may be picked up at Martin Wine Cellar starting today, March 2.