BRSO’s “Hollywood Hits” performance brings the big screen to the little screen

A sonic situation such as this has understandably sold out its in-person seats, but in the case of the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s “Hollywood Hits” live performance this Thursday, March 18, the virtual component—streamed straight to your device or smart TV—will surely suit the show’s particularly cinematic style.

Directed by David Torns and featuring music from the scores of Jurassic Park, Forrest Gump, Star Wars, The Wizard of Oz and many more, the symphony can sound off in your own living room courtesy of closeup HD camerawork and state-of-the-art sound recording.

After all, there’s nothing quite like reliving the chime of a childhood movie experience. This week, BRSO might just take you there.

For tickets, visit brso.org/event-calendar/hollywood-hits.