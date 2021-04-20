What to do this week: BRSO’s Beethoven’s 7th

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra welcomes guest conductor Earl Lee as its season winds down with a performance of Beethoven’s 7th. Enjoy a night at the symphony either virtually or in person at Istrouma Baptist Church this Friday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m. The repertoire will include overtures by Mozart and Mendelssohn that lead up to the finale of Beethoven’s energetic and celebratory “Symphony No. 7,” which the maestro himself allegedly believed to be one of his best compositions.

