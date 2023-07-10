What to do this week: Bourbon Society of Baton Rouge’s Screw Cancer event | By Lilly Chastain -

Join the Bourbon Society of Baton Rouge Foundation for its third annual Screw Cancer event on July 22 at Sugarfield Spirits in Gonzales.

The event raises funds for The LSU Foundation Prostate Research Fund with an evening of connoisseur camaraderie, whiskey tastings and a rare spirits raffle all set against the backdrop of a working distillery. In addition, a special commemorative whiskey blend was created for the Screw Cancer event. Guests can purchase a bottle of the blend during the event, which also enters purchasers into the raffle. All proceeds from the raffle and bottle purchases will be donated directly to prostate cancer research organizations through the LSU Foundation.

If you’re unable to attend but would still like to support the cause, you can purchase raffle tickets separately and order the 2023 Screw Cancer commemorative bottle here.