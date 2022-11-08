Raise your glass to this weekend’s Louisiana Bourbon Festival

There’s a lot to learn when it comes to whiskey. This weekend, the professionals are in town to educate us on everything related to one of its more sophisticated varieties: bourbon.

At the Louisiana Bourbon Festival this Saturday, November 12, the Bourbon Society of Baton Rouge is inviting amateurs and connoisseurs alike to the Renaissance Hotel for a day of whisky tasting alongside seminars led by leading industry professionals. From 7 to 10 p.m., guests will be able to enjoy a wide variety of bourbons from across the country, with proceeds from the festival benefitting Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area.

To check out the seminars and get tickets, check out the festival’s website.