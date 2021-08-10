The annual Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Summer Plant Sale is this Saturday

Herbs, vegetables, fruit trees, flowers—all kinds of flora will be showcased at the 20th annual Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Summer Plant Sale this Saturday, August 14, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Independence Botanical Gardens.

Hosted by the Baton Rouge Botanic Garden Foundation Board, Friends of the Botanic Gardens and BREC, the event will feature an abundance of plants for purchase, as well as on-the-spot advice from experts from local plant societies and vendors. Wondering what types of plants to expect? You’ll find everything from roses, irises and daylilies to herbs, vegetables, ferns and bromeliads, plus plenty of native plants. Proceeds from the event go towards the development of the Independence Botanical Garden.

For more info on the sale or to get involved with the Botanic Garden, email [email protected].