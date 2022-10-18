Sunrise Rotary Club is cooking for a cause at its Beer, Band & BBQ fundraiser this Thursday

We’re all about tailgating here in Baton Rouge, but the Sunrise Rotary Club is adding a charitable twist to the cookout experience with its annual Beer, Band & BBQ event this Thursday, October 20, at the LSU Rural Life Museum. Instead of prepping for the football game, the event is a fundraiser, with proceeds will going toward preparing students for their school year with new uniforms.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase from any Sunrise Rotary Club member, or get tickets at the door. The event will include a wine toss, whiskey pull, silent auction, live music and, of course, barbecue. Visit the organization’s Facebook page or website for more information.