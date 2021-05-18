Sip and stroll through the weekend at the Baton Rouge Zoo’s Wild Wine Walk

With new vaccinations come new opportunities, which means that Baton Rouge is gearing up for the full swing of summer events. This Saturday, May 21, BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is getting the ball rolling with a first-of-its-kind Wild Wine Walk, a night of wine tastings, small bites and live music for anyone age 21 and older—not to mention a chance to view the wildlife as you sip and stroll your way through the park.

VIP ticket holders can even enter an hour early, at 4 p.m. before the event kicks off at 5 p.m. and runs to 7:30 p.m., making the most of the long evening sun.

Purchase VIP tickets for $75, or general admission tickets for $50. For more information visit wildwinewalk.org.