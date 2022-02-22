The Mardi Gras Festival takes over downtown Baton Rouge this Saturday

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, not the one involving a jolly old elf. We’re talking about Mardi Gras season, a medley of good times, crawfish boils, soirées and festivals—including the annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival.

Taking place this Saturday, February 26, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at North Boulevard Town Square, the festival follows the Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room pre-party on Friday, February 24, where guests can get a sneak peak of the following day’s events from 7 p.m. to midnight. The pre-party requires a $30 ticket (available at the door), and includes a buffet and bar. The Saturday festival is free to attend and will feature plenty of live music, a vendor village and a food court. Bring your own lawn chairs to sit in the square, or purchase one of the festival’s VIP packages for extra food and seating perks.

For more information and tickets, visit Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival website here.