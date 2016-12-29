Baton Rouge heralds its bicentennial at Red Stick Revelry this Saturday

This Saturday, Dec. 31, bring your family downtown between 11 a.m. to midnight for the third annual Red Stick Revelry, a free, energy-packed New Year’s Eve celebration filled with food, music and fun for young and old.

Starting at 11 a.m., kids will enjoy taking part in hands-on craft activities with the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge at North Boulevard Town Square. Afterward, all ages can join in singing “Auld Lang Syne” with Mayor Kip Holden as he raises a custom-designed, LED-lighted Red Stick 60 feet above the Square, to be lowered later when the countdown to 2017 begins. The Readers Theatre, Bloco Jacaré Samba drummers, the dedication of a bicentennial plaque for downtown, face painting, a fun fitness routine for all ages, and a special birthday cake for Baton Rouge will all be part of the special anniversary festivities.

Red Stick Revelry emcee Andre Moreau will start off the evening at 7 p.m. on The Crest Stage in Galvez Plaza, with live performances by popular local band Bread Pudd’n. James Linden Hogg, the 2015 Louisiana State Fiddle Champion, will also be there performing historic songs from early America, while the funk-soul band Phat Hat will kick off their act at 9 p.m., before the Red Stick drops at the arrival of the New Year.

For anyone unable to attend the festival in person, WAFB-TV will begin its live broadcast of the events at 11:35 p.m.

Anyone looking for a VIP experience can pay extra for Revelers’ Row tickets, which provide a front-row spot at Town Square’s Live Oak Plaza between 6:30 p.m.-12:15 p.m. for a perfect view of the stage and the Red Stick drop. Ticket-holders will receive exclusive perks like catered food and beer, plus wine and champagne tastings at midnight, so be quick to reserve your spot now.

To learn more about the event and purchase VIP tickets or merchandise, visit redstickrevelry.com or its Facebook page.