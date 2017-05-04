Baton Rouge General hosts 2nd annual Bloom event for expectant mothers

For the second year in a row, Baton Rouge General, in partnership with Red Stick Moms Blog, will host its Bloom event for new and expectant mothers. Even those just considering expanding their family can stop by this Saturday, May 6, in time for the 10 a.m. brunch on Baton Rouge Generals’ Bluebonnet campus.

Serving as both a educational resource and community connection for local moms, Bloom will feature a meal catered by Baton Rouge General, The Ambrosia Bakery, Leave Dinner to June, Ty-Ty’s Italian Ice and Truly Southern Pretzel Crunch to help fend off those pregnancy cravings. Goodie bags will feature products from brands including Ashtonbee, Kismet and Bebe Au Lait, which guests can pick up while networking, perusing educational booths, or exploring resources to help make motherhood a little easier.

General-admission and VIP tickets can be purchased online. For more information, visit brgeneral.org.