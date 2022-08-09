Embrace your green thumb at the Baton Rouge Garden Club’s Plant Swap

Maybe you’ve dedicated your summer to breathing new life into your home garden, or perhaps you’re just getting into the gardening groove. Either way, for people looking to share their love of the greener side of life, the Baton Rouge Garden Club is hosting its semi-annual Plant Swap this Saturday, August 13.

Plant enthusiasts of all experience levels are invited to share tips and swap plants at Independence park from 8 a.m. to noon–aka before the Louisiana heat becomes unbearable. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the event page here.