Bartram Trail Conference honors illustrator-explorer with a day of lectures

It’s not too late to register for William Bartram’s Louisiana Trail Conference, a gathering that celebrates the natural history of Louisiana. This weekend’s conference will give attendees an idea of life in the 18th century. Festivities begin tomorrow, Friday, March 24, with an opening reception and tour of Magnolia Mound Plantation. Then, head over to the Goodwood Library Saturday, March 25, for a day packed full of guest speakers discussing the travels and works of Bartram, America’s first native-born naturalist artist.

For more details and a schedule, visit lsu.edu. Register online at bartramtrail.org.