The Baton Rouge Symphony League hosted its annual Bal de la Symphonie for the senior girls of Les Jeunes Amies de la Symphonie November 26 at the Crowne Plaza. The debutantes presented were Gabrielle Bella, Claire Bellanger, Sophie Landry, Cassidy Dickinson & Claire Wigley (front row); Gabrielle Rotolo, Grace Wester, Melinda Gray, Chloe Callerame, Nina Jalenak & Lindsey Phillips (middle row); Claudia Bradford, Anna Stolzenthaler, Claire Landreneau, Kaily Belleau, London Pricer, Chandler Hendrick, Baldwin Rice & Claire Risher (back row).