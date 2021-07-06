Summer fun is coming Back to the Rowe this weekend

We’ve become so accustomed to shopping, socializing and even ordering food via digital mediums this past year, but this summer, the real-world festivities are coming back with a bang. This weekend, Perkins Rowe is getting in on the fun for Back to the Rowe, a charity event benefitting St. Vincent de Paul. On Saturday, July 10, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., stop by the shopping district for a day of live music, a makers market, food trucks and more. Just say “St. Vincent de Paul” at checkout at select stores and restaurants for a portion of your purchase to go towards the charity.

The first 200 people to check in at the tent at the front of the festival will receive a special “Back to the Rowe” T-shirt. And stop by the Perkins Rowe table for a $10 raffle ticket and a chance to win a $500 shopping spree to some of the Rowe’s best shops, with winners announced July 12.

To see a list of participating shops and restaurants, the music schedule, market lineup and more, visit perkinsrowe.com/backtotherowe.