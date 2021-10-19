View the Associated Women in the Arts’ new exhibition at a reception this Thursday

If you think the realm of fine art applies only to bearded Renaissance masters and the faraway halls of male-dominated academia, think again. From still lifes in oil to pastorals in pastel, the women of south Louisiana have flaunted their own group of artists for decades upon decades, and they’re not looking to pack up their paints any time soon. Founded in 1980 as The Baton Rouge Women’s Caucus for Art before becoming The Associated Women in the Arts in 1984, the group is celebrating another year of artistic excellence by hosting an opening reception for its current Exhibiting Members Show this Thursday, October 21, at the Louisiana State Archives. Stop by between 6 and 8 p.m. to tour the exhibition, enjoy refreshments and chat with artists about their work on display.

The show will be open for viewing until November 29. For more information, visit associatedwomeninthearts.com.