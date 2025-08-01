Back to school means back to a calendar full of events
Rhythm and Blues Revue
August 7
Manship Theatre
Local musicians will come together for an evening celebrating the R&B genre, with renditions of hits from icons like Smokey Robinson, Bill Withers and Alicia Keys.
Capital City’s Finest
August 15
L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
Who will be crowned this year? The Finale Celebration will conclude the season of fundraising for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation by this year’s honorees. Guests will enjoy live entertainment along with bites and drinks all evening.
https://finest.cff.org/capitalcitysfinest
Footloose
August 15-17, 23-24
Reilly Theatre
Playmakers of Baton Rouge will showcase this classic 1980s film, with local kids taking the stage for rocking hits, killer dance moves and a heartfelt story.
Knock Out MS Gala
August 16
L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
With live and silent auctions, dinner, live music and more, this annual celebration will raise funds to directly support locals living with multiple sclerosis.
Casas for CASA Fiesta
August 21
Red Stick Social
Featuring bites from Superior Grill, complimentary drinks, live music and more, this vibrant summer fundraiser helps the Capital Area CASA Association continue its mission supporting children in the foster system.
casabr.org/casas-for-casa-fiesta
Fête Rouge
August 22
L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s annual event returns for the 18th year
of the city’s tastiest competition. Local chefs will compete to win this year’s Best Dish, and guests are invited to enjoy bites from top local culinary talents and sample wines from around the world.
Rhythm & Beats
August 23
Renaissance Hotel
This night of fun and fundraising benefits the Louisiana Pediatric Cardiology Foundation, which provides life-saving support to children who must travel for care related to heart conditions, as well as supplying heart screenings to high school athletes.
lpcf.com/helping-heal-little-hearts-event
Bengal Belles Kick Off Luncheon
August 28
L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
Don your best purple and gold for this celebratory kick-off of another great season for the Tigers with the booster club that supports student athletes’ success in competition and in the classroom.
Red Dragon Presents: Deana Carter in Concert
August 30
Manship Theatre
Bid summer goodbye with a live rendition of 1990s country hit “Strawberry Wine,” and other favorites, straight from the artist herself, as
she takes the stage at the Manship Theatre in partnership with the Red Dragon Listening Room.