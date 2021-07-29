Women in Media’s annual Attire for Hire Clothing Drive is back this weekend

Women in Media is teaming back up with Kean’s Fine Dry Cleaning to host its annual Attire for Hire Clothing Drive, an initiative that provides professional clothing for disadvantaged Baton Rouge women.

“The goal is to help women who are entering or re-entering the workplace and need clothing so that they can regain life on their own,” says Women in Media president Laurie Hardison. “You might have all the skills, the best resume and a successful interview, but if you show up in the inappropriate clothes, you’re probably not going to get the job.”

The clothing items collected from the Attire for Hire drive are donated to local organizations dedicated to improving the lives of women who struggle with financial issues, abuse and addiction. Since its start about 20 years ago, the annual drive has now delivered a total of 14,000 clothing items to organizations such as A Door for Hope, Cenikor Foundation, Faith Family Outreach Center, HOPE Ministries, O’Brien House, St. Vincent de Paul, The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge, Women’s Community Rehabilitation Center (WCRC) and Women Outreaching Women.

“These clothing donations take away one of those elements that can be a barrier to getting a job and to a woman becoming self-sustaining,” Hardison says. “We can’t take away all the barriers, but if we can take away that one barrier, they’re one step closer to becoming fulfilled, contributing members of society. Even something as simple as a pair of pants you don’t like anymore can mean the difference between a bright or shadowy future for these women.”

Donate your new or gently used suits, slacks and more this Saturday, July 31, from 9 a.m. to noon at the YMCA at 350 South Foster Dr. in Baton Rouge. For more information about Attire for Hire, see Women in Media’s website or email [email protected].