Arts around town: Of Moving Color’s ode to Poe, BRSO presents ‘Bachtoberfest,’ and more

Take a look at some of the arts-related events going on in Baton Rouge this week:

Celebrate Friday the 13th at the Manship Theatre with a lyrical presentation of Edgar Allan Poe’s most popular stories and poems by contemporary dance company Of Moving Colors, as it kicks off its 31st season. Pulling from favorites such as “The Tell-Tale Heart” and “The Raven,” the presentation, called Nevermore, aims to explore the darkness and loss demonstrated in Poe’s work. Tickets are available through the Manship Theatre box office.

This Friday, October 13, Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra honors one of the most famous composers of all time, Bach, with a special concert event called “Bachtoberfest.” This family-friendly outdoor event will take place in the Capitol Park Museum’s covered area, complete with food and beer trucks. For ticket information, visit brso.org.

Next Wednesday, October 18, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will celebrate the legacy of jazz music with the inaugural Jazz Hall of Distinction award. Bestowed upon individuals who spend their lives cultivating jazz music throughout Louisiana, the award bears the name of world-renowned jazz artist and teacher Alvin Batiste. Zia Tammami, a longtime promoter of jazz music throughout the Baton Rouge area, will be honored. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a pre-concert reception, followed by a concert at Manship Theatre featuring a lineup of Batiste’s musician friends and students, including headliner Victor Goines, in an Alvin Batiste tribute concert. For tickets and more information, visit artsbr.org.

Tomorrow night, Friday, October 13, from 6 to 9 p.m., the Regional Arts Council of Zachary will hosts its 6th annual Fall Art Crawl. Downtown Zachary will be filled with local art and live music, and local businesses will stay open late. Refreshments, including complimentary wine served by Rouses Market, will be available to the public. The Little Gym of Zachary will also be sponsoring activities for children at the Bauman House.

Join The Butterfly Society and local artists in speaking out against domestic violence tomorrow, Friday, October 13, at Ruffins’ Downtown Daiquiri from 7 to 9 p.m. The “Voices Against Violence” event will feature visual art, live music and spoken-word performances along with food and community, all in the name of raising awareness of domestic violence. Tickets are $25 and available through The Butterfly Society.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge has teamed up with the talented art faculty at Runnels School to present the “Those who teach, CAN” exhibition at the Firehouse Gallery for the month of October. Tomorrow, October 13, a reception will be held at the gGallery to honor the 10 participating faculty members and their achievements in art and education. Running from 6 to 8 p.m., this event is free and open to the public.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s is also continuing its Sunday in the Park series this Sunday, October 15, with the Chris Leblanc Band taking center stage at the Riverfront Plaza Levee Stage downtown. Kicking off at 2 p.m., this outdoor concert is free and open to everyone.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is celebrating Indie Author Day this Saturday, October 14, with an entire afternoon of free webinars on self-publishing, writing and marketing at the Main Library. This event is free and open to writers, whether they’ve published before or not, as well as readers interested in learning more about the self-publishing industry.