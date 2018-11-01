Arts around town: West Baton Rouge Museum’s newest exhibition,’Five Friends’ at the Firehouse Gallery, and more

The West Baton Rouge Museum presents the new exhibition Picturing Nam: U.S. Military Photography of the Vietnam War starting this Saturday, November 3. The exhibition, which will be on display through January 6, is on loan from the National Archives and showcases the hardships of war through uncensored images. In addition, this Sunday, November 4, the annual Veterans on Parade event will take place across West Baton Rouge. With the parade concluding at the museum, the new exhibition will be open for view that day, free of charge.

Longtime friends Charles deGravelles, Michael Palmintier, Ed Ruzicka, John S. Tarlton and Nancy Von Brock are bringing their artistic skills together for a joint exhibition titled Five Friends at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Firehouse Gallery November 5 through November 9. Featuring photographs, paintings and mixed-media pieces, along with poetry and music, the exhibition’s reception and performance will take place next Friday, November 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit the event page here.

Throughout November, the West Baton Rouge Museum is hosting Saturday-morning conversations on the Vietnam War and its lasting impacts. The meetings, which will occur on November 3, 10 and 17 at 10 a.m., will feature veterans and their families as the group discusses topics from the books The Things They Carried by Tim O’Brien, Nam by Mark Baker, and Everything We Had by Al Santoli. This program is free but registration is required. To reserve your spot, call the West Baton Rouge Parish Library at 225-342-7920, extension 221.

Next Tuesday, November 6, is the last day to view the work of Don Wright as part of his solo exhibition at the Old State Capitol. The late artist’s paintings and sculptures cover a diverse range of topics but all hold true to Wright’s Louisiana heritage. For more information on the exhibition, visit the event page here.

Showing off his newest works in resin, photography and acrylic on canvas, local artist Chad Schoomaker is hosting a solo show titled Battles tomorrow, November 2, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at The Parlor. More information is available here.

The LSU Museum of Art is debuting two new exhibitions today, Thursday, November 1. Focusing on the spiritual, LSU School of Art professor Malcolm McClay’s exhibition Swimming to Inishkeel showcases his work in static and kinetic sculpture, film and performance. The second exhibition will feature the early paintings of George Rodrigue, which depict the Cajun landscape. Both will be on display at the museum through February 10.

The Virginia Repertory Theatre’s Theatre VI on Tour will present a family-friendly performance of Sleeping Beauty this Sunday, November 4, at 2 p.m at Manship Theatre. Tickets are available here.

Tomorrow, November 2, the North Gate Merchants Association is hosting the 13th annual North Gate Fest from 4 to 11 p.m. at the North Gates of LSU on Chimes Street. The event will feature over 20 local artists, as well as live music, gourmet food and craft brews. For more information, visit the event page here.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s fall presentation of Sunday in the Park continues this Sunday, November 4, with the Baton Rouge-based band Minos the Saint performing from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza. The event is free and family-friendly.

Next Wednesday, November 7, the LSU Museum of Art will host a Brown Bag Lunch with LSU art history professor Ludovico V. Geymonat. The free event will start at 12 p.m. on the third floor of the museum and is titled “A Nativity Cycle for San Marco, Venice.” For more information, visit the event page here.