Arts around town: Third Thursday at LSU MOA, On Pointe Music Concert Series, and more

This month’s Third Thursday at the LSU Museum of Art will take place tonight, November 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will focus on the George Rodrigue: The Cajun Landscape exhibition, with screen printing and painting, as well as a Cajun cooking demonstration from Juban’s and a cocktail tasting from Register Bar. For more information, visit the event page here.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s first-ever On Pointe Music Concert Series will kickoff tonight, November 15, at 6 p.m. in Pointe-Marie Square, part of the new development off River Road. Hot Club of Baton Rouge will be performing at the free show, while guests enjoy the new space with refreshments available from Magpie Café. The series will continue each Thursday night through December 27.

The Baton Rouge Gallery is celebrating the life of artist Charles Barbier, who passed away this past August, with an exhibition of more than three dozen pieces of his work through November 29. The exhibition opened yesterday, November 14, but the gallery will be hosting an opening reception this Saturday, November 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit the event page here.

Tonight, November 15, the West Baton Rouge Museum is hosting a Wine and Watercolor Workshop from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Under the guidance of artist Troy Hotard, guests of any level of experience will paint a watercolor swamp scene. To register for the free event, call the museum at 225-336-2422, extension 200.

The 21st annual White Light Night will take place tomorrow, November 16, in Mid City. Hosted by the Mid City Merchants, this fall art hop aims to showcase local talent through fine art displays, maker booths and more, all against a background of food, music and friends. For more information, visit the event page here.

The Red Dragon Songwriter Series is presenting Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore with The Guilty Ones this Friday, November 16, at Manship Theatre at 7:30 p.m. The show will feature covers as well as originals, with the group bringing together American music from numerous decades. Tickets for the show are available here.

Tonight, November 15, through Sunday, November 18, are Theatre Baton Rouge’s final performances of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. The Thursday through Saturday performances will take place on the theater’s main stage at 7:30 p.m., while the Sunday show will take place at 2 p.m. Tickets for the show are available here.

Manship Theatre is hosting a sing-along showing of the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail tonight, November 15, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are $9.50 and available through the Manship Theatre box office.

Ann Connelly Fine Art is hosting an opening reception for its newest group exhibition Portraits and Figures tonight, November 15, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The exhibition will feature art from artists Stephen Massaro, Edward Pramuk and Scott Purdin. For more information, visit the event page here.

Next week, November 19 through 21, is BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo’s Fall Zoo Camp for kids ages 6 to 12. The camp lasts from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and aims to engage children’s imaginations and teach them skills like tracking animals and identifying plants. For more information, visit the event page here.