Arts around town: Third Street Songwriters Festival, Theatre Baton Rouge’s ‘It’s Only A Play,’ and more

This weekend, April 20 through 22, downtown Baton Rouge will be alive with music as the fourth annual Third Street Songwriters Festival kicks off in venues from Jolie Pearl to Manship Theatre. This year, the event will feature songwriters from all over the nation, with Louisiana natives CJ Solar and Greg Barnhill performing along with Nashville songwriter Clint Daniels and Grammy winner Gary Nicholson. For a full lineup and schedule, visit the event page here.

The Louisiana International Film Festival has officially kicked off and will continue through this Sunday, April 22. The celebration of art and culture will feature more than 50 movies from filmmakers around the world, as well as free live music performances, interviews with industry professionals and more. For a full schedule of events and film screenings, as well as tickets, visit lifilmfest.org.

Opening tomorrow, April 20, Theatre Baton Rouge is bringing all the narcissism, hilarity and downright drama of the theater world to center stage with performances of Terrance McNally’s It’s Only A Play. With shows Thursday through Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m. through May 6, this comedic love letter to theater will showcase a variety of local talent, all under the direction of Jason Bayle. For ticket information, visit theatrebr.org.

The Baton Rouge Genealogical and Historical Society will present the historical and artistic perspective of co-founder and chair of the Louisiana Chapter of the Association for Gravestone Studies Heather Veneziano in a talk at the Bluebonnet Library at 10 a.m. this Saturday, April 21. The talk, titled “The Study and Preservation of Louisiana Gravestones and Markers,” will delve into the importance of the pieces in understanding different time periods.

LD Linens & Decor is hosting an Annie Sloan Chalk Paint 101 class this Saturday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. To reserve your spot, call the store at 225-246-2671.

To celebrate Earth Day weekend, BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo is hosting Party for the Planet this Saturday, April 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The special event will feature conservation education, zookeeper chats and more, all happening amidst the many animals that call the zoo home. For more information, visit the event page here.

In honor of the 100th anniversary of the birth of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein, the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will be joined by Skip Bertman for a performance tonight, April 19, at 7:30 p.m. at the Raising Cane’s River Center Theatre. The show, titled The Promises of Springtime, will feature Coach Bertman reciting prose from Bart Giamatti’s The Green Fields of the Mind as Timothy Muffitt conducts the orchestra in a warm salute to spring. Tickets are available here.

The Red Stick International Digital Festival will kick off next Tuesday, April 24, at LSU’s Digital Media Center, located at 340 E. Parker Blvd. The annual festival focuses on digital media of all kinds, from art exhibits to animation to video games and more. By showcasing up-and-coming designers, programmers and digital artists, as well as offering interactive children’s exhibits, the festival hopes to not only show off the latest in the digital world, but to inspire the future. For more on the festival, which will run through April 28, visit the event page here.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Sunday in the Park series continues this week with the Band of Bros, featuring David Borné. The group will take the stage in the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza from 2 to 5 p.m. for the free concert event. For more information, visit artsbr.org.

Next Tuesday, April 24, the Regional Arts Council of Zachary continues its Concerts at the Pointe series with the Fat Cat Swing Orchestra, a jazz band with New Orleans style. Starting at 7 p.m., the orchestra will perform on the Pointe of Americana stage. For tickets, visit the event page here.

The Baton Rouge Symphony Chorus is bringing singers together from across Baton Rouge for a Good News Gospel Showcase Concert tomorrow night, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church. This free concert event will feature artists from a variety of church choirs, the Southern University Concert Choir, the LSU Gospel Choir, and Heritage. For more information, visit the event page here.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is offering the chance to get acquainted with local published authors at the Jones Creek Regional Branch Library for Authors Row 2018 this Saturday, April 21, starting at 2 p.m. Participating authors will be present at the branch to sign and discuss their works. For a full list of authors, as well as more information on the event, visit ebrpl.com.

The Collective is transporting guests to Wonderland starting tonight, April 19, with a gallery opening, followed by a festival event this Saturday, April 21. For more information, visit the event page here.

This Sunday, April 22, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is delving into the history of flight with a joint presentation by science correspondent Jim Slade and Katharine Wright, portrayed by Betty Darst-Geiger. The two will start their ascent into aviation at the Main Library at Goodwood at 2 p.m. For more information, visit ebrpl.com.