Arts around town: Surreal Salon opens at Baton Rouge Gallery, Tickets remain for ‘Cinderella’ at River Center

A look at art-related events in the area:

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s new exhibition, “It’s Academic: A Hands-On Art Experience,” is still fresh off its December 17 opening, which means there’s plenty of time to visit before the fun ends on March 28. The exhibition includes six interactive displays in which visitors can draw, make collages, and put on costumes while learning about traditional subjects in Western art. Each categorical display represents one of the “hierarchy of genres,” a trademark of historical art in the West, which includes history, portrait, genre landscape, animal and still-life.

For tickets, visit lasm.org.

The 9th annual Surreal Salon art exhibition opens at the Baton Rouge Gallery next Wednesday, January 4, with a lineup of works by 58 artists selected by guest juror Greg “Craola” Simkins. Highlighting the growing popularity of pop-surrealism and lowbrow genres of contemporary art, the Surreal Salon continues to shock and entertain with its yearly selections. The exhibition’s much-anticipated reception party, the Surreal Salon Soiree, will be held Saturday, January 21. Meanwhile, the show remains free of charge and is open to the public during gallery hours .

Having earned his MFA degree from LSU in 2014, Bangladeshi artist J K M Jabed Rashal brings his name back to Baton Rouge with the opening of his art show, “Pursuit of Complacence,” next Wednesday, January 4, at the Firehouse Gallery. Through his orthodox, but fluid and colorful, style Rashal depicts scenes of everyday life, and always with a sense of visual poetry. The gallery with host a reception on Thursday, January 26, from 6 to 8 p.m.

A select number of tickets still remain for Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella at the Raising Cane’s River Center on Thursday, January 12. This performance of the Broadway musical—also made into a popular 1997 film—tells the Cinderella story you know and love, but with Tony Award-winning songs like “In My Own Little Corner” and “Impossible/It’s Possible,” a perfect evening for the whole family. For tickets, visit raisingcanesrivercenter.com/events.