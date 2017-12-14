Arts around town: ‘Substance & Atmosphere’ at Firehouse, Michael McDowell’s Christmas Spectacular, and more

Through January 3, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is featuring the group exhibition Substance & Atmosphere at the Firehouse Gallery. The exhibition showcases the work of Justin Bryant, Geren Heurtin, Isoko Onodera and Madeleine Wieand as they focus on forgotten spaces and remembrance. A special reception will be held at the gallery tomorrow, December 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

Michael McDowell presents his third annual Christmas Spectacular tomorrow, December 15, at 8 p.m. at the Manship Theatre. With just him and his piano, McDowell will perform improvised versions of his favorite holiday classics, creating a one-of-a-kind concert experience. Tickets for the performance are available through the Manship Theatre.

This Saturday, December 16, and Sunday, December 17, from 6 to 8 p.m., Blackwater United Methodist Church in Central is hosting its annual drive-through nativity featuring live actors and animals acting out the Christmas story, while Christmas carols play over the radio. For more information, visit blackwaterumc.org.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is hosting a free holiday movie night at the Main Library at Goodwood on December 15. Starting at 7 p.m., the viewing of Elf will take place on the outdoor plaza of the library, with food trucks available for refreshments. A viewing will also be available inside the library for those who would rather watch in a climate-controlled area.

Tonight, December 14, from 6 to 9 p.m., Wonder South is hosting a Makers Meet social at Hayride Scandal on Corporate Boulevard. The event will feature creative makers from around the Baton Rouge area, as well as live music and cocktails. Admission is $5 and includes a copy of the Wonder South Journal.

Join the West Baton Rouge Museum in celebrating the last night before carnival season, Twelfth Night, with a Holiday Bus Trip on Saturday, January 6. The day will start with a king cake party and viewing of the museum’s newest exhibit, 3-D Beads: A Mardi Gras Art Celebration by Marcus Ciko, which features three-dimensional creations created entirely from Mardi Gras throws. Departing at 11:30 a.m., the bus will take guests to The Towers in Natchez, Mississippi, for a viewing of The Jeweled Christmas at The Towers, an exhibit that combines elaborate jewelry displays with over-the-top Christmas decorations. The cost of the trip is $55 per person, and reservations are available through December 22 by calling 225-336-2422 ext. 15.

Manship Theatre is presenting the 2017 film The Florida Project tonight, December 14, at 7 p.m. as well as Sunday, December 17, at 2 p.m. The film, directed by Sean Baker, is set near the magical land that is Walt Disney World and follows the summer of a six-year-old named Moonee as she and her rebellious friends and family explore adventure and love. Tickets start at $9.50 and are available through Manship Theatre.

This Saturday, December 16, Red Dragon Productions is bringing slide guitar legend Sonny Landreth, as well as his band, together with pianist accordionist Steven Conn. Both musicians have worked with major names ranging from Eric Clapton to the Dixie Chicks throughout their careers and now bring their own musical stylings to the Manship Theatre stage. Tickets are available here.

Explore the fictional planets and interstellar journeys of the beloved movie series Star Wars in a whole new way at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum’s Star Wars: The Worlds Within. The planetarium show, which will premier Friday, December 15, at 2 p.m. and play every Saturday through December 31, takes an in-depth look at the details of the planets that make up the world of Star Wars and observes the reality of traveling through an asteroid belt or destroying a planet. For tickets to the showings, visit lasm.org.